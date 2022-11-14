FORT DRUM — State Route 283, connecting Fort Drum to the city of Watertown, has been officially renamed in honor of the late, retired Col. Michael T. Plummer.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Friday, Veterans Day, signed the bill that officially renames the highway in honor of Col. Plummer, who was instrumental in reopening Fort Drum and placing the 10th Mountain Division there in the 1980s.
Col. Plummer died in January at his family home in Alabama, and was honored at Fort Drum in August with the renaming of the former Belvedere Gate in his honor as well.
The renaming of State Route 283, which terminates at Col. Michael Plummer Gate, to the Col. Michael Plummer Memorial Highway completes the memorials to him. The legislation, written by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, in June of this year was passed by the legislature in June and waited on Gov. Hochul’s desk for six months.
Col. Plummer is credited with playing an integral role in assimilating Fort Drum with the regional communities once the 10th Mountain Division was placed there, and worked through retirement to aid soldiers, their families and the north country.
“Col. Plummer dedicated his life to bettering his country and his community,” Sen. Ritchie said in a statement announcing the renaming. “One of his biggest priorities was strengthening the connection between Fort Drum and the Watertown community. Naming the roadway connecting these two points in his honor is a fitting tribute and will ensure that the many contributions he made are never forgotten.”
Mr. Blankenbush, in the same statement, said he was honored to have carried this legislation through the Assembly in Col. Plummer’s honor.
“Since the day I met Col. Mike Plummer at Rotary back in the 1980s, he and his family have been steadfast advocates for the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum,” he said.
