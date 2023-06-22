Aid for Drum in defense budget clears first step

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, is applauding the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which has passed the House Armed Services Committee. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — The National Defense Authorization Act for 2024 has advanced out of the House Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Elise M. Stefanik said this year’s bill has some key provisions she said she’s proud to have fought to include.

The 2024 NDAA authorizes a defense budget for the next fiscal year of $886.3 billion, a $28 billion increase setting the U.S. up to break the record for largest national defense budget in history for another year. It’s also $44 billion more than President Joseph R. Biden requested for national defense in March.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.