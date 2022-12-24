CARTHAGE — Unlike most lake-effect storms in the north country, the past 30 hours have been defined by wind more than snowfall in some places that are not usually impacted by weather generated over Lake Ontario.
That could change Sunday if National Weather Service forecasts are correct, making it a normal winter day instead of a blizzard event.
The three weather bands the service has been monitoring did not come directly from Lake Ontario and into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties — they were pushed by a southwesterly wind into Canada only to be driven into Jefferson and St. Lawrence.
“Really the stuff we got today and yesterday was actually part of that big Alberta Clipper and then tonight it’s setting up the lake-effect machine because the winds are shifting just right,” said Joseph D. Plummer, fire and emergency management director for Jefferson County. “Our winds are always predominantly all out of the northwest but the winds in this were predominantly coming out of the northeast.”
Wind directions are indicated by the direction from which they come, not the direction they are blowing.
The Alberta Clipper is a fast-moving, snow-producing low pressure system that originates near Alberta, Canada, and travels east-southeast. Because of its speed and its dryness, the pressure system is known for sharp drops in temperature and high wind with relative low levels of snowfall, often creating blizzard conditions when in contact with pressure systems over the Great Lakes, according to the National Weather Service’s website.
Mr. Plummer said only the areas of Jefferson County near Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River and northern St. Lawrence County reached wind speeds that were at “blizzard” levels — 35 mph or more sustained for at least three hours, not just gusts — and there was only about 6 inches of snowfall, as predicted, but the combination of the two caused dangerous whiteout conditions in the impacted areas.
The towns of Wilna and Champion, which were hammered with more than 5 feet of snow in about 18 hours a month ago, had minimal snowfall and gusts of strong wind, but not nearly as intense as the lake and river areas and Watertown.
“We’re going to have the same kind of thing tonight,” Mr. Plummer said Saturday. “The bands are going to be up in the northern part of the county and up in St. Lawrence (County) and then tomorrow, according to National Weather (Service), it’s going to come back down through us in the southern part of the county and end up on Tug Hill before it finally dissipates on Monday.”
Christmas Day will bring between 1 and 2 feet of snow to Watertown with winds calming down from 30 to 35 mph overnight to 20 to 23 mph Sunday night. Carthage, which has had only mild impacts of the storm, is expected to get between 18 and 26 inches of snow by Sunday night.
On Tug Hill, Copenhagen, which has been referred to as one of the snowiest places in the nation in the past, will head back toward that nomer with between 22 and 32 inches of snow anticipated to fall through the day and overnight on Sunday.
“A Sunday with a foot of snow in the north country is just a Sunday,” Mr. Plummer said.
And on any given winter Sunday in the north country, that means snow plows and shovels, moving snow from one place to another, wind or no wind.
