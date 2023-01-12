WATERTOWN — A rental housing study by the Development Authority of the North Country has determined that 731 affordable apartments and 186 units for seniors are still needed in the greater Watertown and Fort Drum area.
The purpose of the $14,900 study was to understand what the housing market looks like post-pandemic and identify the region’s needs, said Michelle Capone, DANC’s director of regional development.
“Nothing in it is a surprise,” she said.
DANC contracted Newmark Valuation & Advisory, Amherst, to conduct the comprehensive study of rental and senior housing in a 30-mile radius of the Watertown and Fort Drum market area. Newmark is an industry leader, putting together data and analysis on housing markets.
The findings of the study comes at a time when developers have proposed building 298 more apartments in the Watertown area.
Ms. Capone made a presentation about the study during Thursday’s meeting of Advantage Watertown, a group of community and business leaders who meet monthly to talk about city issues.
The housing needs are not based on an influx of people into the region as was the case in the past, she said, but that the existing available housing is not affordable or consists of poor quality, making it difficult for some people to find adequate housing, she said.
The greatest need is for affordable housing, which is targeted for those at area median incomes below 60%, the study concluded. The study also reported a leading concern in the community with growing homelessness. Other factors influencing the area’s housing include continuing issues with evictions and how they impact tenants and landlords, delinquency in rental payments, the lack of available services for addiction and mental health and the lack of new rental housing.
Low-income tenants cannot afford the rental amounts and must get subsidies to pay them, Ms. Capone said. Developers also must get public funding or they are unable to build affordable housing projects, she said.
DANC provides 30-year loans — offering 1% interest — to affordable housing developers. The affordable housing must make enough revenue for the developers to make money and then pay DANC.
“It’s complicated,” she said.
Seniors face the same kind of issues as other low-income populations, Ms. Capone said.
DANC plans to share the study with nonprofit agencies and developers to show the need for affordable housing and determine how DANC should use its funding.
The cost of building affordable housing has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Ms. Capone said.
A person under the 60% income median pays about $863 a month in rent for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,036 for a unit with two bedrooms.
The study also concluded that there’s a need for 394 unrestricted market-rate apartments in the region.
Three affordable housing projects are in the works in Watertown, including a 138-unit complex on Commerce Drive with space for 30 units for the homeless, 138 apartments in two vacant buildings at Factory Square; a project to provide space for 30 homeless people with a substance use disorder or mental illness, and 30 units for seriously low-income people, with support from CREDO, Transitional Living Services and Neighbors of Watertown.
Advantage Watertown members asked about the status of each of those projects during Thursday’s meeting.
It was a decade ago when new rental housing was last constructed when about 1,000 new units were built to meet the needs of Fort Drum soldiers.
Advantage Watertown board member Larry Sorrel was surprised to hear rent is so high for low-income people. Base housing allowances for Fort Drum soldiers drives the cost up for rent for people with low incomes, board member Brian Ashley said.
In mentioning the poor quality of rental housing, Advantage Watertown chair Jason White said he’s noticed garages that have been turned into apartments, probably because the Fort Drum soldiers don’t mind living in such conditions.
Fort Drum, the home of the 10th Mountain Division, has 15,079 assigned soldiers, with the majority of them single soldiers living on post.
The study looked at housing for people between the ages of 18 and 62 and seniors 55 and older.
The average median income for one person is $32,220, $36,840 for two people, $41,460 for three and $46,020 for a family of four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.