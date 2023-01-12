Area lacks affordable rental units, study finds

Michelle Capone, director of regional development for the Development Authority of the North Country, presented the findings of a rental and senior housing study Thursday to Advantage Watertown members. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A rental housing study by the Development Authority of the North Country has determined that 731 affordable apartments and 186 units for seniors are still needed in the greater Watertown and Fort Drum area.

The purpose of the $14,900 study was to understand what the housing market looks like post-pandemic and identify the region’s needs, said Michelle Capone, DANC’s director of regional development.

