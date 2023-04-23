LOWVILLE — In any good competition, a come-from-behind win — a “Hail Mary” pass, a half-court buzzer-beater basket, a Jeopardy contestant that wins on their final Jeopardy moxie — can be the best part. The 2023 BOCES Wind Blade Challenge, in its modest way, was no exception.

“We’ve never had this happen before because the first-place team actually had (a score of) zero (in the first testing round) because the wind blades never worked, so they went ahead and redesigned them and they must have done a good job,” said the master of ceremonies for the event and instructor of the BOCES Engineering and Design Department, Walter J. Berwick Jr. “That’s the first time somebody got a zero in the first try and came back and made a blade good enough to win. They realized what didn’t work. They really changed a lot.”

Members of The Kings team from the River Valley Mennonite School test their square-blade design’s ability to generate electricity during the Wind Blade Challenge held Friday morning. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Kaitlyn Goutermout, a senior at Copenhagen Central High School and a student in the Engineering and Design Program at BOCES, helps to test the wind blades created by the five teams from three north country schools that participated in the 2023 BOCES Wind Blade Challenge held Friday at the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Carthage Central Middle School adviser Bryan Zevotek listens to students Peyton Thomas, 12; Audrey Blik, 11; James Mohr, 12; and, Joshua Morgan, 11 of The Windy Team describe the changes they made to the wind blades they created in order to get a better performance. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
