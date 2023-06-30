WATERTOWN — The Fourth of July weekend unofficially kicked off in the north country Thursday with Watertown’s annual Concert in the Park and fireworks show.
The Orchestra of Northern New York once again played in the park and this year was the return of the 1812 Overture after a one-year hiatus. It was not played last year to honor Ukraine during the Russian invasion of the country.
Watertown resident Brian P. Murphy said he comes out every year to watch the fireworks.
He makes a day of it, arriving at 10:30 a.m. Thursday enjoying the day, listening to the symphony, and watching the fireworks.
Murphy said initially he was worried about smelling the smoke from Canadian wildfires, but he said once they got up to the park they couldn’t smell anything.
He said he has been coming every year since the concert and fireworks started.
Murphy said it’s important for him to go to the fireworks in order “to show my patriotism for Fort Drum and for our country.”
“I try to make this a family affair, I invite anybody in my family that wants to come up, and we just have a good time,” he said.
Susan and Gene Kellar drove all the way from their home in Cape Vincent to watch the orchestra and the fireworks.
Susan Kellar said she really enjoys the fireworks and that’s why they make the about half-hour drive into the city.
“I like the orchestra, and I love to be out in the field and feel the breeze,” she said.
Kellar said they arrived at the park around 4 p.m. and stayed for the fireworks.
She said it’s important to go to the fireworks to show support for the military and because it is a big community event.
Kellar said it depends on how they feel the day of the event if they will go to other fireworks events.
“If it’s good weather, I probably would like to,” she said.
Clint Meade, Carthage, said he came out to listen to the music and watch the fireworks.
“We’re retired and it gives us something to do,” he said.
Meade said generally they will go to the fireworks in Carthage as well.
He said they have been going to the fireworks for many years off and on.
Meade said they got up to the park around 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. and stayed through the fireworks.
“It’s a good reminder of our country and the things that we have and the things that we enjoy,” he said.
The fireworks show ended around 10 p.m. Thursday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.