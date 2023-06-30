WATERTOWN — The Fourth of July weekend unofficially kicked off in the north country Thursday with Watertown’s annual Concert in the Park and fireworks show.

The Orchestra of Northern New York once again played in the park and this year was the return of the 1812 Overture after a one-year hiatus. It was not played last year to honor Ukraine during the Russian invasion of the country.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.