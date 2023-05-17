The splash pad at Thompson Park is opening for the season Friday. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The splash pad at Thompson Park will open for the season on Friday.

And while the chilly weather was back on Wednesday, the National Weather Service, has predicted the warmest day of the week to be on Friday. A high of 75 degrees is expected in Watertown. By Memorial Day weekend the temperature should be in the high 70s, according to the forecast.

