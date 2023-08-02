Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each experienced sizable increases in local government sales tax receipts in June compared to the same month a year ago. (Radzh Dzhabbarov/Dreamstime/TNS)

WATERTOWN — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each experienced sizable increases in local government sales tax receipts in June compared to the same month a year ago.

St. Lawrence County saw a 43.7% increase from June 2022 to this past June, while Jefferson County had 31.7% growth and Lewis County was up 18%, according to date released Wednesday by the state Comptroller’s office.

