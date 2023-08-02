WATERTOWN — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each experienced sizable increases in local government sales tax receipts in June compared to the same month a year ago.
St. Lawrence County saw a 43.7% increase from June 2022 to this past June, while Jefferson County had 31.7% growth and Lewis County was up 18%, according to date released Wednesday by the state Comptroller’s office.
This translates into a $2.61 million year-over-year increase for St. Lawrence County, with receipts rising from $5.97 million in June 2022 to $8.58 million in June 2023. Jefferson County realized a $2.57 million increase, netting $10.69 million in receipts in June compared to $8.12 million during June a year ago. Lewis County’s receipts rose $290,000, from $1.59 million in June 2022 to $1.88 million in June 2023.
Each county has seen slight increases in receipts for the first half of the year compared to first two quarters of 2022. For the months of January through June 2023, St. Lawrence County’s receipts have risen 7.6%, from $36.89 million in 2022 to $39.68 million so far this year, an increase of $2.79 million.
Lewis County’s total receipts are up 4%, or $330,000, for the first six months of 2022 compared to a year ago, from $8.34 million in 2022 to $8.67 million in 2023. Jefferson County has seen a 3.4% increase, from $47.67 million in 2022 to $49.27 so far this year, an increase of $1.6 million.
Oswego County has seen similar growth in receipts, with sales tax revenue rising 22% in June over June 2022, going from $5 million in June 2022 to $6.1 million this past June, a $1.1 million increase. For the year, receipts are up 3.4%, from $29.15 million during the first two quarters of 2022 to $30.16 million so far in 2023, an increase of just over $1 million.
The city of Ogdensburg’s receipts rose from $50,000 in June 2022 to $240,000 in June 2023, an increase of $190,000, representing a 373% increase. The city of Oswego saw a 68.6% increase from June 2022 to June 2023, from $1.61 million a year ago to $2.72 million this year, an increase of $1.11 million.
