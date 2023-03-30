The HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, collided around 10 p.m. local time amid a training session in Trigg County, located just west of Fort Campbell, the Army base said in a statement early Thursday.
There were no survivors, an Army official confirmed to ABC News.
The division, the only air assault division in the United States, initially said the crash resulted in “several casualties” but it did not provide specifics or further details.
“Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” it said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday confirmed he received “early reports of a helicopter crash” and that “fatalities” were likely.
“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear tweeted.
“We will share more information as available,” the governor added. “Please pray for all those affected.”
Members of the Kentucky Senate also reflected on the tragedy and offered a moment of silence Thursday morning in remembrance of the crash victims.
“We do not know the extent of what has gone on, but I understand it is bad and there has been a substantial loss of life of our military,” Senate President Robert Stivers told the chamber.
The Kentucky State Police and Division of Emergency Management were responding to the crash site, according to Beshear. Military investigators and several other agencies were also on the scene.
“The crash occurred in a field, some wooded area,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess told reporters. “At this time, there are no reports of residence damage.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
