Military appointment blockade affects Drum

Colonel Matthew W. Braman, Deputy Commander for Support for the 10th Mountain Division, speaks to the state Senate on May 30. Braman’s military promotion is one of hundreds being held up in Congress by one senator from Alabama. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

WASHINGTON — A single Senator’s blockade of military appointments in the Capitol is having effects at all levels of the nation’s military, including on Fort Drum.

For months now, Senator Thomas H. Tuberville, R-Alabama, has objected to every military nomination introduced by the Biden administration, including promotions and command changes. That’s left two officers at Fort Drum awaiting Senate action on their promotions.

