WASHINGTON — Artworks created by the children of soldiers stationed at Fort Drum is decorating the White House this week.
In an announcement shared Tuesday morning, the Office of the First Lady announced that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has once again organized a “Valentine to the Country” on the White House’s North Lawn, this year with artwork created by the children of the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center on Fort Drum.
