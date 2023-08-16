WATERTOWN — The city was denied a $20 million Department of Defense grant that would have helped pay for a project to meet required federal water safety standards at the water treatment plant.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed Wednesday that the city will not receive any DOD funding for the $50 million project to reduce two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the Huntington Street water treatment plant.
“It was going to be a good chunk of the funding,” Mix said. “It’s disappointing.”
City officials had hoped Watertown would be eligible for the grant because it provides Fort Drum with water through water lines owned by the Development Authority of the North Country.
Mix was notified last week by the city’s consultant on the project, GHD, that the city was unsuccessful in obtaining money from the DOD’s Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
The Syracuse engineering firm was told in a letter from the Local Defense Community Cooperation that the DOD office “was unable to invite an application at this time.”
The project was not ranked high enough by a DOD review panel and there was not “appropriate funding from this program at this time,” according to the letter.
Responding to the news, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said that he’ll try to find out from Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer why the city came up short in the project’s ranking.
“Not good news,” Smith said. “That means we have to come up with a lot of money for clean water. I thought we would have done better.”
He also feels badly that residents may have to pay more for water rates as a result of the news.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero also expressed her disappointment. She thought the city had a good chance to get the funding since it was going to help Fort Drum.
“The competition was difficult and it’s very tough to get it,” she said.
Before the announcement, Schumer had lobbied for $20 million in DOD funding for the project. The city’s consultant applied for the funding in June.
The two byproducts are total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface water, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
In June, City Council agreed to bond $50 million for the project, but Watertown still could get some financial help in state and federal dollars.
Mix pointed out that he is waiting to hear whether the city will be successful obtaining state money through the Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) program and other federal funds through membership items from Schumer and local U.S. Reps. Claudia L. Tenney and Elise M. Stefanik.
But the mayor has heard that the city will receive $1 million in federal funding from them, not the $5 million that he had hoped.
Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce also kept up their criticism that the city appropriated about $7 million for a new pool and to purchase the former Watertown Golf Club when it would have been more wisely spent on helping to pay for the needed fixes at the water treatment plant.
“Clean water should be the No. 1 priority,” Como Pierce said.
In response, Ruggiero countered by saying that the mayor and Compo Pierce made a mistake not bonding for those two projects. Instead, the city “would have $7 million in cash in hand” for the water treatment project, she said.
This spring, GHD determined that the project will have to proceed with three different expensive processes to resolve the plant’s problems, causing its cost to skyrocket to $50 million.
The project was initially projected at $15 million and then thought to likely exceed $30 million.
DANC, which purchases water from the city, is responsible for 25% of the cost of the project.
The city water is drawn from the Black River.
The city is under a federal EPA administrative order to fix the problems.
Periodically, water customers receive postcards from the city notifying them of the two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels. The most recent postcard went out to water users a few weeks ago. According to the notices, the situation is not an emergency.
