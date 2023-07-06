WATERTOWN — Renzi Foodservice will continue to supply food to Fort Drum and other military installations, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday among several large contract awards nationwide.
Renzi, which employs about 300 people and is in the process of being acquired by US Foods, was awarded a $7,896,850 contract modification by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.
The company first landed exclusive rights to distribute food and beverages on Fort Drum in 2014. The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency at that time announced Renzi had bested two other bidders for the $16 million contract, which would last at least two years, but no more than five years.
The defense department on July 5 stated that the modification exercises the first 18-month option periods for full-line food distribution.
“This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract,” the news release states.
The ordering period will end on Jan. 4, 2025 and the customers are the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.
The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia, Penn.
In its second generation of family ownership, Renzi Foodservice has more than $180 million in annual revenue and serves more than 2,300 independent restaurants, health care facilities, schools, government organizations, convenience stores and other customers. Renzi Foodservice operates in a 110,000-square-foot facility in the city’s industrial park.
