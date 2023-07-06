Foodservice to Drum continues

Rocco Laurienzo/ Daily News United States Army Helicopter going through maneuvers at the Genesee County Airport Monday morning.

WATERTOWN — Renzi Foodservice will continue to supply food to Fort Drum and other military installations, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday among several large contract awards nationwide.

Renzi, which employs about 300 people and is in the process of being acquired by US Foods, was awarded a $7,896,850 contract modification by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.

