WATERTOWN — After nearly a decade, the Watertown Trust has recovered a portion of a decade-long delinquent loan with a company that stored vehicles for deployed Fort Drum soldiers.
The Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, has agreed to settle the back loan for $7,500 that it had with the defunct Fort Drum Vehicle Storage company.
Donald W. Rutherford, the Watertown Trust’s CEO, told the Trust board about the settlement during a meeting on Thursday.
“I recommend settling and getting it off the books,” he said.
JoAnn Sanchez-Norquist, with her husband, John S. Norquist, owned the vehicle storage company until it went out of business in 2013. The company eventually paid $12,000 back before defaulting on the $40,000 loan.
The Watertown Trust wrote off the loan almost 10 years ago after the company failed to pay it back. The company owed $28,000.
In 2016, Mr. Rutherford traveled to Arizona on instructions of the Trust board, to pursue property there owned by the parents of the former operators of the company.
Her parents, Jenny and Peter O. Sanchez Jr., both of Gold Canyon, Arizona, agreed to settle the matter.
The parents co-signed the $40,000 business loan that Fort Drum Storage received from the corporation in 2009.
Two weeks ago, Mr. Rutherford said he received a phone call from their attorney about settling, who indicated the parents are elderly, on Social Security and were trying to refinance their house.
The Watertown Trust initiated foreclosure proceedings on their property — between Phoenix and the Grand Canyon, and near the upscale area of Sedona — that was estimated at between $35,000 and $40,000.
Fort Drum Vehicle Storage was formed in 2005, mainly to serve deploying soldiers in need of a place to store their vehicles. It had gone through tumultuous financial times after losing its West Main Street warehouse to back taxes. Ms. Sanchez-Norquist also lost several commercial real estate properties, including four area motels, through bank foreclosures.
In 2013, the company closed, and Ms. Sanchez-Norquist abruptly left the north country, leaving about 170 soldiers not knowing the whereabouts of their vehicles because they had been moved and stored in facilities in Oswego County without their knowledge.
The state attorney general’s office intervened to help soldiers get their vehicles back.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.