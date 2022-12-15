Trust recovers long-delinquent loan

Fort Drum Vehicle Storage, pictured in 2007 at West Main and Poplar streets in Watertown, was advertised as offering soldiers safe indoor vehicle storage during deployments. Watertown Daily Times

 COLLEEN WHITE / WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

WATERTOWN — After nearly a decade, the Watertown Trust has recovered a portion of a decade-long delinquent loan with a company that stored vehicles for deployed Fort Drum soldiers.

The Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, has agreed to settle the back loan for $7,500 that it had with the defunct Fort Drum Vehicle Storage company.

