FORT DRUM — In order to make kayaking a more enjoyable experience for community members, the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch has recently installed a wheelchair-accessible launch in Remington Park, the military post announced on Tuesday.

“The setup is simple enough that anyone can safely go from wheelchair to kayak and into the water in no time at all,” said Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch manager Jason Wagner in a news release. “It’s easy to use and it is super stable.”

