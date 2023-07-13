FORT DRUM — In order to make kayaking a more enjoyable experience for community members, the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch has recently installed a wheelchair-accessible launch in Remington Park, the military post announced on Tuesday.
“The setup is simple enough that anyone can safely go from wheelchair to kayak and into the water in no time at all,” said Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch manager Jason Wagner in a news release. “It’s easy to use and it is super stable.”
This is the first wheelchair-accessible launch on post.
Wagner says they will consider having more, if this launch is put to good use.
“It’s an awful lot to ask for somebody who is mobility challenged to get into a kayak,” he said in the news release.
The new launch is near the Cranberry Lake Pavilion. Last year, launches were installed at Indian Lake, Indian Pond and Mud Lake in the training areas.
Using the launches in the training area requires a recreational pass. They are available for free at fortdrum.isportsman.net. Members of the community can also download maps from the website and confirm what areas of the training areas are open for recreation.
“There is a lot to explore out there,” Wagner said in the news release. “You can paddle from Mud Lake into Lake Bonaparte, which is five times the size of Mud Lake, and it’s all connected. If a family wants to go on a great kayaking trip, I recommend launching from Alpena Dam and paddle out to Mud Lake. It’s a nice little bay, so if you’ve got little ones paddling and it gets to be too much, it is a short way back. But if everyone is happy, keep going out to Sand Bay (Military Bay). Park your boat, take a swim and enjoy the sunshine. It’s a great day on the water.”
Interested members of the community who want to go out on the water can rent kayaks, canoes and paddleboards from Outdoor Recreation, Building 11115 on Iraqi Freedom Drive
Outdoor Recreation has 30 kayaks, 13 stand-up paddleboards and 15 canoes available, in addition to offering kayaking and paddleboarding trips off the military post.
“Our tandem kayaks — the two-person kayak — are the most popular,” Outdoor Recreation assistant Jessica Guyton said in the news release. “They are light and easy to transport. Oftentimes families will rent these out because you can sit a small child in front of the adult. All our rentals come with the paddles and life vests, as well.”
More information is available by calling 315-772-8222.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.