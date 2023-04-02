LOWVILLE — Bicycling enthusiasts will find the north country a great place to pedal this summer with a slew of events scheduled from Osceola to the St. Lawrence Seaway.
-The Tour De Lewis: Oswegatchie to Osceola will start off the season on May 28. Three routes of different lengths will bring riders through some of the most scenic areas of the north country, all ending in Oswegatchie in the Adirondack Park on the eastern side of Lewis County.
Riders can choose to do the entire 62-mile Osceola to Oswegatchie route on paved roads with rest stops along the way at Snow Ridge Resort in Turin; Lowville businesses; and Good Ol’ Wishy’s in Croghan, or start at one of those stops and head to Oswegatchie, like the 34.5 mile route from Turin to Oswegatchie or head from Croghan to Oswegatchie riding 13.5 miles on paved two-lane roads.
The registration deadline is May 21, with fees depending on the rider category: $75 for competitive times ride; $65 for recreational riders on the 62 mile route; $45 for the middle and shortest distance riders; and $20 for riders 14 years old and under on the two shorter routes.
An after party celebration with a meal for all riders is included in the registration fee as well as “swag bags” for adult riders and t-shirts for those that do the full route. T-shirts can also be purchased as part of registration.
-On July 16, a timed event — the North Winds Gravel Classic — will take riders through the Tug Hill Plateau including the Winona State Forest on gravel roads referred to as “the fastest gravel in the Northeast,”
This race also offers routes of different lengths: 40-, 65- and 90-mile lengths.
Registration is $75 until May 1 and $85 after.
-The North Country Short Track Mountain Bike Series will take place on July 23 and Aug. 6 at the Osceola Ski & Sport Center and Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at the Oswegatchie Educational Center.
There will be multiple rides each day based on age, gender and skill level. Registration fees from $5 to $25 based on the type of ride and skill level will be charged.
-Riders that participate in Cycle the St. Lawrence on Aug. 27 will choose from three routes starting from Alexandria Bay: 100 miles through Ogdensburg, along Black Lake and through Clayton; 62 miles along the St. Lawrence and to Black Lake with views of historic castles, lighthouses, vineyards, and Amish Farms; or 35 miles from Alexandria bay to Clayton and back.
All three routes end up at Bonnie Castle for an after-party.
All of the rides are open to recreational and amateur competitive riders and are organized by and benefitting the Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club.
