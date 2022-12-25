SYRACUSE — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday.
Buffalo had received 43 inches of snow as of this morning. Today’s forecast for Buffalo calls for a chance of snow showers, partly sunny conditions and a high of 23 degrees.
A ban on all vehicles is still in effect until further notice in Western New York on I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) to the Pennsylvania line and on the Niagara Thruway (I-190) from I-90 to exit 22 (Route 62).
Temperatures are expected to climb to 23 degrees today in Syracuse under partly sunny skies. But breezy conditions and wind gusts as high as 33 mph could result in wind chill temperatures as low as zero. Syracuse got about 3 inches of snow on Christmas Eve.
Watertown is under a blizzard warning until 1 p.m. Sunday. It could get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today.
Across upstate New York, nearly 39,000 customers remain without power, down from more than 100,000 this weekend, according to the utilities serving the region.
The hardest hit areas are Erie and Niagara counties, with more than 30,000 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
In Central New York, most power has been restored. But 2,500 customers in Madison County were still without power Sunday morning. Up north, about 900 in the Watertown area don’t have power.
