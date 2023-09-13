WATERTOWN — One of North America’s leading producers of documentaries on military themes will continue filming interviews with veterans and active duty soldiers on Friday and Saturday for the upcoming one-hour documentary, “For Country: First In, Last Out.”
The documentary by Thomega Entertainment Inc., profiles the experiences and achievements of members of the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (light Infantry). WPBS-TV, 1056 Arsenal St., is the presenting broadcaster and distributor of the documentary, appropriate given its location near Fort Drum, the home of the 10th Mountain Division.
After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people, the United States embarked on a global war on terror that began by taking the fight to Afghanistan.
Elements of the 4/31, nicknamed the Polar Bears, from the 2nd Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division, were among the first conventional U.S. forces to engage Al-Qaeda. Over the next 20 years, the Polar Bears deployed multiple times to Afghanistan fighting the Taliban and training the fledging Afghan army.
With the signing of the Doha agreement in 2020, the Polar Bears were some of the last conventional forces in Afghanistan, shuttering bases, conducting security missions, and defending the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the final staging point of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
This gripping one-hour documentary will combine compelling raw interviews with soldiers who served and sacrificed in the War on Terror with archival footage and never-before-seen images from soldiers revealing Key turning points and unforgettable moments in the conflict that became the longest war in U.S. history. The producers have secured official approval from the Public Affairs Office of the Department of Defense.
Once completed, “For Country: First In, Last Out,” will be broadcast across the country on PBS stations and digital content will be made available on WPBS platforms.
Based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Thomega has become one of North America’s leading producers of documentaries about military themes with its “Canada Remembers: Our Heroes” series and other documentary titles. In 2002, “Canada Remembers: A Veterans Reunion” was nominated for the New York Independent Film Festival and an honorary plaque was presented to Thomega from the deputy prime minister of Canada.
A fundraising campaign is now underway to support the production costs associated with the making of a high caliber documentary for national and international audiences. For more information, contact Mark Cernero, WPBS-TV director of community support and corporate sponsorship at 315-782-3142 ext. 216 or mcernero@wpbstv.org.
