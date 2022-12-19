Fortnite-maker to pay $520M in privacy case

The Fortnite display, presented by Epic Games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday June 12, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Ariana Ruiz/Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press/TNS)

Fornite-maker Epic Games will pay $520 million in fines and consumer refunds for violating a children’s privacy law and tricking consumers into making purchases, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Monday.

Epic will pay $275 million for collecting information about kids under the age of 13, the largest fine ever for a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The Cary, North Carolina gaming company will also refund consumers $245 million for unauthorized or unwanted purchases.

