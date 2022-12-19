Fortnite-maker to pay $520M in privacy case

Fornite-maker Epic Games will pay $520 million in fines and consumer refunds for violating a children’s privacy law and tricking consumers into making purchases, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Monday.
Epic will pay $275 million for collecting information about kids under the age of 13, the largest fine ever for a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The Cary, North Carolina gaming company will also refund consumers $245 million for unauthorized or unwanted purchases.
Fortnite has more than 400 million users worldwide, making it one of the world’s most popular video games. The FTC previously brought cases against Alphabet’s Google, Apple and Amazon.com over children’s unauthorized digital purchases.
In a statement, Epic said it has made changes to its platform to ensure it is complying with all laws and regulations.
“We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players,” the company said.
Closely held Epic has investment from PlayStation maker Sony and Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings.
The settlement requires court approval. The Justice Department filed the complaint and proposed settlement on behalf of the FTC.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.