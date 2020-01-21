LOWVILLE — The American Legion, Legionnaires of Lewis County will be hosting the Four Chaplains Service at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Lowville American Legion, 5383 Dayan St. Every year, American Legion posts nationwide remember Four Chaplains Day with memorial services. Refreshments will be served following the service.
In 1943, four young Army chaplains joined 900 raw recruits who were headed for battle in Nazi-occupied Europe on the U.S.A.T. Dorchester. During the voyage, a torpedo from a German submarine ripped through the hull of the ship which began to descend rapidly into the freezing waters of the North Atlantic. In the frantic scramble for lifeboats, four chaplains on board — a Catholic priest, a Jewish rabbi, and two Protestant ministers — directed many soldiers to safety. When the life vest supply ran out, they selflessly removed their own and gave them to the soldiers, knowing they could not possibly survive without the flotation devices. They spent their last moments singing hymns and praying, arm-in-arm, as the ship sank.
To learn more about the history of Four Chaplains Day visit www.fourchaplains.org. For more information on the service call 315-376-3712.
