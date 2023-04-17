Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems Inc. are accelerating settlement talks on the eve of a trial in the voting machine maker’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against the conservative news network, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Sunday night statement by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis of a one-day delay to the trial was aimed at giving the parties more time to possibly reach a deal, the people said. Final jury selection and opening arguments scheduled for Monday were postponed to today.

Tribune Wire

