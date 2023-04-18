Fox to pay $787M to settle election lawsuit

The legal team representing Fox News arrives at the Leonard Williams Justice Center where Fox was to face trial over a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems in Delaware Superior Court on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del. Dominion will receive $787 million in a settlement deal. Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a voting machine maker’s lawsuit alleging the network defamed it by airing bogus claims that it rigged the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump, Dominion Voting Systems Inc. said.

The network, part of billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, reached the settlement with Dominion shortly after a jury for the trial in Wilmington, Del., was selected on Tuesday and just before opening statements. Dominion sued Fox for $1.6 billion.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.