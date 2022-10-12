France struggles to ease gas shortages as strikes continue

Customers queue for fuel at a Leclerc gas station outside Paris on Oct. 7. Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

French motorists faced long lines at more service stations across the country as a government threat to break blockades at some of the biggest fuel depots did little to end weeks-long refinery strikes over pay.

In the latest effort to end the deadlock, French energy giant TotalEnergies agreed to meet with labor unions on Wednesday, including the CGT, relenting on a previous stance that the union halt its walkout that’s affecting many of the country’s refineries.

