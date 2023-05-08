Frequent marijuana use increases risk of schizophrenia in men

A person lights a joint in West Hollywood, Calif. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

 Kyle Grillot

Young men who use potent marijuana frequently have an increased risk of developing schizophrenia, according to a new study of almost 7 million health records.

As many as 30% of cases of schizophrenia among men aged 21-to-30 could have been prevented had they avoided cannabis use disorder, according to the study published Thursday in Psychological Medicine. The condition has been found to develop in around three in 10 who use marijuana, according to past research. The latest study, based on Danish health records, adds to growing research into cannabis and mental health outcomes in the U.S. and other countries.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.