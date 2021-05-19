Europe is waking up from the pandemic with cafes in Paris, gelato vendors in Rome and beer gardens in Bavaria reopening, a major test for the region’s recovery in health and economic terms.
Authorities across the continent are loosening restrictions as infection rates fall and vaccinations rise. Italy, the original epicenter of the crisis in Europe, will phase out its national curfew in the coming weeks, and tough curbs are gradually easing across Germany. In France, restaurants can serve outdoor guests beginning on Wednesday, and museums, including the Louvre, plan to welcome visitors again.
As Parisian cafes prepare, the famed Moulin Rouge got in on the excitement this week, sending can-can dancers onto the streets to promote the cabaret’s planned reopening in September by displaying the date on the underside of their skirts.
Despite the exuberance, there’s still a pall hanging over the region, which has suffered relapses more than once in its effort to beat COVID-19. As a new contagious variant that originated in India spreads rapidly elsewhere, measures to contain the disease will remain visible. In Berlin, testing will be required to dine outside at restaurants, which can reopen on Friday, and Parisian street life will be less bustling than before the pandemic.
In Spain, restaurants and theaters reopened about two weeks ago with capacity restrictions and early closing hours in most regions.
In Rome, extending the curfew past 10 p.m. will make a big difference for businesses.
