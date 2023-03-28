FTX co-founder charged in U.S. with bribing Chinese officials

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits a Manhattan Federal Court for a court appearance on Feb. 16 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with bribing Chinese officials, adding a new dimension to the U.S. government’s case against the FTX co-founder.

The new charge was unsealed Tuesday in a revised indictment by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Bankman-Fried is accused of authorizing the payment of $40 million to one or more Chinese government officials in order to get them to unfreeze accounts at Alameda Research, a Hong Kong-based trading firm affiliated with FTX, holding more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency.

