FTX founder charged with fraud

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Ting Shen.

A trio of U.S. agencies filed a flurry of charges against disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, one day after he was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government.

Federal prosecutors charged Bankman-Fried, 30, with conspiracy and fraud, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that he defrauded his investors, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed fraud accusations as well.

