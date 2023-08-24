Fukushima nuclear plant starts water release

The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant at 1:09 p.m. Thursday, minutes after the release of diluted treated water started. Japan News-Yomiuri

TOKYO — For the first time since the 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, diluted treated water from the facility is being discharged into the ocean, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings announced Thursday.

Ahead of the release, TEPCO determined that there were no problems regarding matters such as the dilution of the treated water as well as the weather and sea conditions.

