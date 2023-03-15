Fulton students’ jazz ensemble earns multiple awards

Members of Fulton’s “The Full Effect” pose for a photo after earning a gold rating and Best Rhythm Section at the New Hartford Jazz Festival. Provided photo

FULTON — Students from G. Ray Bodley High School’s “The Full Effect” Jazz Ensemble recently traveled to the New Hartford Jazz Festival to earn a gold rating and numerous awards for their performances.

On Friday, March 3, the ensemble joined more than a dozen other schools in travelling to New Hartford High School. This year marked the 45th year of the New Hartford Jazz Festival, organized by Martin Hollister. Despite intimidating weather reports, the festival proved to be an exceptional event with local schools showing off their musical talents. Fulton participated in the AA class, competing against Liverpool, Saratoga Springs, and Oswego schools.

