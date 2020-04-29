Funds available through Youth Bureau

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Youth Bureau Advisory Board has announced the availability of funds to be used to support positive programs or activities for Lewis County youth. There is a total of up to $5,000 available in 2020 County Project. These funds must be used to support existing youth programs that had a decrease of funding, were eliminated or for new youth programs. These funds cannot be used to support salaries. Proposals must include a description of the activities to be funded, budget, number of youth to be served, expected outcomes of the program and be no more than three pages in length.
For more information call the Lewis County Youth Bureau Office at 315-376-5411. Submit proposal to: The Lewis County Youth Bureau, 5274 Outer Stowe St., Lowville, NY 13367. Deadline to submit proposals is June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.