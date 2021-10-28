Leaders of the Group of 20 wealthy economies are preparing to pledge to stop funding foreign coal-fired plants, but are still wrangling over climate objectives that are crucial to keeping global temperatures in check, according to a draft statement for this weekend’s summit.
The 11-page document seen by Bloomberg, which is still being negotiated by diplomats in Rome ahead of the meeting, shows key deliverables have yet to be agreed. The draft, dated Thursday, refers to the “existential challenge” of climate change.
Many references to climate objectives and dates are still in brackets or with large slabs of text highlighted in various colors, meaning they haven’t been finalized. That includes a vow to take “immediate action” to keep the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. There is a reference to ending the use of coal in domestic power generation, but the current wording would give countries wiggle room.
Some sort of agreement among G-20 leaders is essential as many of them then go onto Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, which is designed to improve on the goals set under the Paris climate accord.
Leaders would commit to “put an end to the provision of international public finance for newly built unabated coal power generation by the end of 2021 and to mobilize international public finance to support green and inclusive energy development,” according to the document.
This refers to country investment, not just the International Monetary Fund, according to a G-20 official who asked not to be identified speaking about confidential talks.
On domestic coal, the draft only pledges that leaders “will do our utmost to avoid building new unabated coal power generation capacity, taking national circumstances into account.”
The document suggests countries could agree to “differentiated responsibilities” depending on their “respective capabilities.”
An agreement to stop funding coal plants abroad could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 230 million tons a year, said Christine Shearer, program director at the Global Energy Monitor. That’s almost equivalent to the annual emissions of Belgium and Nigeria combined. The vast majority of the savings would come from China, though a lack of clarity remains over President Xi Jinping’s September pledge to stop building overseas coal plants.
G-20 nations say they “remain committed” to the Paris Agreement of holding the global average temperature increase well below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. They acknowledge “the key relevance of achieving global net zero greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality,” but the target date of 2050 is in brackets.
The draft also vows to “reduce our collective methane emissions substantially” but the sentence, as well as the date of “by 2030” are still under discussion. The leaders “recognize the value of national and international initiatives on methane emissions reduction, including the Global Methane Pledge and its objective of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30% below 2020 levels by 2030.”
The section on achieving a yearly $100 billion target for climate financing for developing countries has yet to be detailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.