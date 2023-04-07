Gap between U.S. Black and White unemployment drops to record low

A health care career fair at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, N.C., on Feb. 28. Allison Joyce/Bloomberg

The gap between the Black and White unemployment rate — a closely watched benchmark of inequality in the labor market — shrank to its narrowest level on record in March as African Americans saw outsize gains in employment.

The Black unemployment rate plunged to 5% last month, the lowest level in data going back to the early 1970s. It’s still 1.8 percentage points above the rate for White Americans — which was unchanged at 3.2% in March — but that gap is the smallest ever.

