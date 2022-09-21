Gasoline’s 98-day slide ends with modest price hike at U.S. pumps

A person uses the keypad on a pump at a gas station on July 29 in Arlington, Va. The 98-day decline in prices ended Wednesday with a modest rise. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. have posted their first increase — albeit very modestly — after a 98-day streak of declines, suggesting consumers won’t get much more relief at the pump.

The national average increased less than 1 cent overnight Tuesday to Wednesday after more than a week of relatively small moves in the opposite direction. Prices now stand at $3.681 a gallon, according to auto club AAA, ending the longest run of daily declines since 2015. The new level is more than $1.30 lower than the peak of $5.016 a gallon reached in mid-June.

Tribune Wire

