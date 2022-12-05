Georgia Senate runoff hits final stretch

Former President Barack Obama returned to Georgia on Dec. 1 to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

As the U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock hit its final stretch, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released an ad in support of his fellow Republican that barely mentioned the candidate.

Instead, Kemp appealed to GOP voters for solidarity to ensure there’s a Republican in the Senate seat. “This is going to be a turnout election,” he said in his distinctive drawl. “Who is more motivated? Is it them or us?”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.