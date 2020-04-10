Geranium sales still on to support hospital auxiliaries

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the local hospital auxiliaries are moving forward with their annual geranium sales.
The flower and herb sale is a major fundraiser for both the Carthage Area Hospital and the Lewis County General Hospital auxiliaries.
LEWIS COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY
The Lowville auxiliary is offering red, white and pink geraniums along with herbs — sage, dill, parsley, basil and oregano at a cost of $3.25 per plant.
“All profits from this fundraiser are added to the Auxiliary’s general fund, which in turn is used to help the hospital purchase items needed to improve the building or for the care of the patients that travel through our doors,” states an auxiliary press release.
To pre-order by May 11, call Judy Karelus at 315-767-9259 or Cindi Golas at 315-777-2851 or 315-376-7695.
This year there will not be a pick up at the hospital. All orders will be picked up outside of the Leroy Nichols Building at the Lewis County Fairgrounds from noon to 5:30 p.m. May 18 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19.
CARTHAGE AREA HOSPITAL AUXILIARY
The Carthage Auxiliary is offering red, white, light pink, dark pink and salmon geraniums along with basil, parsley and rosemary at a cost of $3 per plant.
Anyone who ordered last year will be called by an auxiliary member for their order. If you do not receive a call, contact Evelyn Peckham, fundraiser chair, at 315-493-1223.
Tentative pick up date is May 15 and 16 at the West Carthage Municipal Building.
