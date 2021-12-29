NEW YORK — A jury on Wednesday found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of enticing young sex abuse victims for Jeffrey Epstein.
The jurors in Manhattan federal court deliberated for 40 hours over five days before returning the verdict. The 60-year-old faces up to 65 years in prison when Judge Alison Nathan sentences her for aiding in a decadelong scheme to recruit and transport teenage girls worldwide for Epstein to sexually abuse.
“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable — facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her longtime partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.
Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six counts against her. The jury found her not guilty of enticing one victim under the age of 17 to travel for sex.
Maxwell remained stoic as the verdict was read, frequently sipping from a bottle of water. Her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca gave her a hug.
The judgment caps a remarkable fall from grace for the Oxford-educated, multimillionaire, multilingual daughter of a publishing magnate who once counted British royalty and U.S. presidents among her friends. And the verdict represents a measure of justice for women victimized by Epstein; the notorious sex offender avoided accountability for decades due to law enforcement failures, then hanged himself in August 2019 while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking. Many victims felt as if he’d cheated the system one last time.
That left Maxwell, whom prosecutors described as Epstein’s “lady of the house” and “right hand.” Evidence in the monthlong trial showed that she played an instrumental role in Epstein’s scheme.
Prosecutors called two dozen witnesses to prove that Maxwell and Epstein targeted teenage girls, many of whom were poor and came from broken homes, for systematic sexual abuse.
Among other evidence prosecutors showed jurors were wire transfers totaling $30 million Epstein sent Maxwell, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey described as “we-molested-kids-together-money” during the government’s closing remarks.
The government also introduced flight logs showing that Epstein and Maxwell’s alleged child victims flew on his private jets several times. The records also featured the names of prominent passengers including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Marla Maples, Alan Dershowitz and Itzhak Perlman, the famed violinist.
But Comey told jurors the strongest evidence was the firsthand accounts of the women themselves.
That argument represented a change of tone for federal authorities, who failed for decades to stop Epstein.
Federal prosecutors in South Florida allowed Epstein to plead guilty to state charges of soliciting an underage prostitute in 2008 despite evidence he was running a sex trafficking scheme. Epstein served just 13 months in Palm Beach County jail — victims say he continued his depraved lifestyle.
Alexander Acosta, who led the 2008 investigation as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, resigned as Trump’s U.S. secretary of labor in July 2019 amid allegations he mishandled the case.
Manhattan federal prosecutors also declined to prosecute Epstein and Maxwell in 2016, deferring to the judgment of their peers in South Florida, the Daily News exclusively reported.
“I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible,” Williams said.
