Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing is scheduled for June 28

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of enticing, grooming and sexually abusing underage girls with Jeffrey Epstein, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Friday she may delay that date depending on the outcome of Maxwell’s request to overturn her conviction and get a new trial, based on one juror’s apparent failure to disclose his past sexual abuse to the court.
While an extensive pretrial questionnaire asked potential jurors about any possible history of sexual abuse, the juror told Reuters and the Daily Mail after the verdict that he didn’t remember being questioned about this but said he used his background as the survivor of childhood sexual abuse to sway other jurors who doubted the accounts of some of Maxwell’s victims.
Nathan is mulling Maxwell’s request for a new trial as well as a bid by the juror, who’s identified himself as Scotty David, to be allowed to see a lengthy questionnaire he filled out before the trial.
Meanwhile, Maxwell also faces a separate trial on two perjury counts that Nathan ruled she would face after her sex-trafficking case concluded. Prosecutors said earlier this week they’d agree to drop those charges if Maxwell doesn’t prevail on her request to overturn her conviction and for a new trial.
The case is U.S. v. Maxwell, 20-cr-330, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
