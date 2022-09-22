US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-GINNI-THOMAS-GET

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Ginni Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Ginni Thomas has agreed to sit down with the Jan. 6 House committee and answer questions. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

 Drew Angerer

WASHINGTON — Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to sit down for an interview by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to her lawyer.

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity,” her attorney, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement Wednesday night.

