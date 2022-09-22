WASHINGTON — Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to sit down for an interview by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to her lawyer.
“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity,” her attorney, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement Wednesday night.
Paoletta did not say when the interview would be conducted.
Committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the panel, which is scheduled to hold another public hearing Sept. 28, has no comment.
The committee’s chairman, Bennie Thompson, in June sent a letter requesting that Ginni Thomas voluntarily sit for questioning about her alleged involvement in plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
That request had come after emails surfaced from John Eastman, a lawyer advising then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election, showed she was in contact with Eastman and that her advocacy in preventing Joe Biden from taking office was more extensive than previously known.
Paoletta, in a letter after the request, argued Eastman’s emails provided no basis to interview her. He also wrote that Thomas’s text messaging with Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, simply expressed concerns about the 2020 results and also do not warrant questioning.
