Ginni Thomas appears for interview by Jan. 6 House committee

From left to right: Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

 Drew Angerer

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reported for a closed-door interview Thursday with the House committee investigating last year’s assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

“Like many individuals that come before us, we’ll hear the testimony, and continue the investigation, continue having conversations and when it’s relevant we’ll present to the public,” said Representative Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, said before the session began.

