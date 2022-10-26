Girls, students of color, and LGBTQ students are disproportionately impacted by public school dress codes that target clothing and hairstyles, according to a federal report released Tuesday.

Nearly all K-12 school districts have a policy regulating dress, according to the U.S. Government Accounting Office, which analyzed data from 236 districts across the country. The policies raise concerns about equity and safety for at-risk students, the report said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.