GM and autoworkers in talks on new labor contract

General Motors and United Automobile Workers were working to hammer out a new labor agreement Saturday in the final hours before their current contract expires.
GM is seeking ways to lower health care and other costs, while the union hopes to get the automaker to produce more vehicles in plants in the United States and reopen a car factory in Lordstown, Ohio, that was idled in March.
The union is focusing its negotiating efforts on GM, while putting talks with Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on hold. The current four-year contracts with each manufacturer expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. On Friday, the UAW reached agreements with Ford and Fiat Chrysler to extend their contracts indefinitely as the union bargains with GM.
If the two sides fail to reach a tentative agreement before the deadline, they could agree to extend the discussions, or the union could choose to strike at GM plants.
GM closed the Lordstown plant, and others in Baltimore and in Warren, Michigan, as part of a cost-cutting effort that eliminated 2,800 factory jobs and thousands of white-collar positions. A new contract could also decide the fate of a car plant in Detroit that GM has kept open after originally targeting it for closing. The union has complained that job cuts are coming even as GM continues to earn solid profits.
The talks are taking place amid a widening federal investigation of corruption inside the union that has already led to nine being charged so far. The investigation is now focusing on the use of union funds for lavish travel and personal spending by senior UAW officials, including the current president, Gary Jones, who is leading the talks with GM.
The investigation is likely to increase pressure on Jones and other union negotiators to deliver gains for workers in any contract with GM and the other automakers, said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan business professor who follows the auto industry.
“Membership is going to be suspicious of the leadership,” he said. “The leadership is going to have to come back with a deal that shows how hard they are fighting for membership at a time when you’ve got this scandal that is just a total display of distain for the ordinary worker.”
Late last month, Jones’ home in Canton, Michigan, was raided by FBI agents. They also searched a Hazelwood, Missouri, regional office that Jones had previously headed; the union’s Black Lake retreat in Onaway, Michigan, and the Corona, California, home of Jones’ predecessor, Dennis Williams.
On Thursday, federal prosecutors charged a lieutenant of Jones’, Vance Pearson, with embezzlement, money laundering, wire fraud, conspiracy and other offenses. They alleged that Pearson and other senior UAW officials spent more than $1 million in union funds on luxury villas, golf, clothing and elaborate dinners in Palm Springs, California, from 2014 to 2018. The complaint detailed one $6,600 dinner bill that included $400 bottles of Louis Roederer Champagne.
Those and other expenses were routed through a Palm Springs hotel to the UAW to conceal the nature of the charges, prosecutors alleged.
Prosecutors said Pearson acted in coordination with four other individuals who were identified in the complaint only as UAW Official A, B, C and D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.