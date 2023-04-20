GOP bill bars transgender athletes from sports

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Hearing on Online Platforms and Market Power in the Rayburn House Office Building, July 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — House Republicans passed a bill Thursday that would bar transgender women and girls from playing on athletic teams that correspond with their gender identity, a key campaign promise that Democrats denounced as cruel and discriminatory.

The measure, which cleared the House on a party-line vote of 219-203, is part of a larger campaign waged by conservatives around the nation to curtail transgender civil rights.

Tribune Wire

