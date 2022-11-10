GOP eyes narrow win in House, but Dems hopeful as ballot counting continues

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy moved closer to former president Donald Trump amid campaign season, meeting with him nearly a dozen times over the course of the cycle. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.

Republicans were hoping Thursday to pull out a narrow win in the House of Representatives but still have not locked up the majority, a far cry from the sweeping midterms win some were expecting.

The GOP was projected to win about 220 House seats, according to CNN, a modest gain of a handful of seats that should be enough to forge a razor-thin majority.

