GOP inches toward control of House

WASHINGTON — At his election night party Tuesday, Kevin McCarthy was heralded as the next speaker of the House.
But Republicans on Wednesday found little to celebrate as disappointing results rolled in from battleground districts across the country and the much-touted red wave failed to materialize.
McCarthy, R-Calif., is still favored to become the next speaker — a long-coveted but elusive position that would make him the most powerful politician in the lower chamber and second in line to the presidency.
Republicans have a much easier path to securing the 218 House seats required to claim a majority. As of Wednesday morning, several races remained too close to call.
But it also appears increasingly likely that any GOP majority would be far slimmer than McCarthy had hoped. And that could complicate McCarthy’s path to the speakership as well as his ability to govern once there.
“There are some big storm clouds early on in 2023 that he’ll have to navigate, and he’ll have only a small majority,” said retiring Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., pointing to the expected showdowns over government funding and raising the debt ceiling.
A slim Republican majority would give significant leverage to even a handful of rebellious GOP House members, who could withhold their needed votes.
“Whether it be moderates or Freedom Caucus people who will refuse to buckle, it could be very tough. That’ll be an early test of his speakership,” Upton said.
At McCarthy’s somewhat low-key election night victory party Tuesday in Washington, there was already speculation over whether his grip on the speaker’s gavel would be affected by the lackluster results.
“I think he ultimately becomes speaker,” said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. But Tuesday’s results suggest that “he might have to give more concessions.”
Speaking to the crowd at the hotel ballroom early Wednesday morning, McCarthy said his efforts over the past two elections have strengthened the GOP.
“If you believe in freedom, hard work and the American dream, these results proved that there is a place for you in the Republican Party,” he said. “Now, tonight, we built upon those gains two years ago, and it is clear that we are going to take the House back.”
It remains to be seen whether McCarthy faces any backlash over Republicans’ somewhat disappointing results.
McCarthy and his allied super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, raised more than a quarter-billion dollars. That staggering sum was thought to have allowed House Republicans to capitalize on an already favorable political environment.
Instead, House Republicans are poised for only modest gains, though even a one-seat majority would give them committee gavels and subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration.
House Republicans are expected to hold their internal leadership elections when members return to Washington next week. The only contested leadership races — right now, at least — in the House GOP are for majority whip and chair of House Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee. The House floor vote for speaker will occur when the next Congress convenes on Jan. 3.
McCarthy and other House Republicans unveiled their policy agenda, the Commitment to America, in September. It features four planks: a strong economy, a safe nation, a future built on freedom and an accountable government. House Republicans, if in control, are likely to pursue a broad range of investigations into the Biden administration, including the president’s son, Hunter Biden, next year.
McCarthy has also signaled that the House Republican Conference won’t write a “blank check” for Ukraine aid, and Republicans could use a standoff over raising the debt ceiling to try to extract concessions from Democrats to make cuts to entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare.
“The American people are ready for a majority that will offer a new direction, that will put America back on track,” McCarthy said. “Republicans are ready to deliver it.”
But first, they still have to win the majority. ——— (C)2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
