GOP inches toward control of House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., addresses a crowd during an election night watch party at the National Ballroom at The Westin, City Center on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — At his election night party Tuesday, Kevin McCarthy was heralded as the next speaker of the House.

But Republicans on Wednesday found little to celebrate as disappointing results rolled in from battleground districts across the country and the much-touted red wave failed to materialize.

