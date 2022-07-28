GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor under fire for ties to white nationalist site

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano celebrates his victory in the Republican primary for governor on May 17, 2022, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

 STEVEN M. FALK

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, is facing intense criticism for his ties to a far-right social media site, Gab, that traffics in white nationalist rhetoric and whose founder has made overtly antisemitic comments in recent days.

Mastriano, who will face a Jewish Democrat on the ballot in November, paid the site $5,000 for “campaign consulting” in April ahead of the state’s May 17 primary. Since Media Matters for America, a liberal group, first surfaced the expenditure in April, Mastriano has evaded growing concerns about his association to the site.

