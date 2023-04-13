GOP plan would push debt limit fight to ‘24 election year

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are considering a proposal that would kick the market-rattling debate over the U.S. debt limit to 2024 — placing it right in the middle of a presidential election year.

GOP lawmakers are readying legislation they could unveil next week that would suspend the debt ceiling until May 2024, a person familiar with the matter said.

Tribune Wire

