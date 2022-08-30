Gov. DeSantas appoints 4 school board members

The four newest Broward County School Board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. South Florida Sun Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward’s newest School Board members wasted no time showing changes were coming, as they selected one of their own as the new chairman.

Torey Alston — one of five members recently appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (one in May and four last week) — was elected as the new chairman 5-4. The four longer-serving board members wanted Lori Alhadeff to hold that role. She was elected vice chair.

Tribune Wire

