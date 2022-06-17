WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now allowing health care providers, including pediatricians and children’s hospitals, to order COVID-19 vaccines from a federal program for children between 6 months and 5 years old, a reversal from earlier this week, White House officials told McClatchy.
The decision will expand access to pediatric coronavirus vaccines for parents across the state, which, under DeSantis’ previous position, would have been limited to seeking vaccines at a select number of community health centers and facilities participating in a federal retail pharmacy program.
State health facilities will still not be placing orders for vaccine doses, a Biden administration official said.
“We are encouraged that after repeated failures by Governor DeSantis to order COVID-19 vaccines even after every other state had ordered, the state of Florida is now permitting health care providers to order COVID-19 vaccines for our youngest children,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told McClatchy. “We believe it is critical to allow parents everywhere to have the choice to get their kids vaccinated and have a conversation with their pediatrician or health care provider.
“Even though Governor DeSantis reversed course and is now ordering vaccines, we will pull every lever to get pediatricians across Florida vaccines as quickly as possible. This is an encouraging first step, and we urge the state to order vaccines for its state and local health departments, so that all Florida parents have the opportunity to get their children vaccinated.”
McClatchy first reported Wednesday that Florida was the only U.S. state that had not ordered COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, missing a deadline for preorders set by the federal government. Public health officials and the Biden administration warn that parents across the state will struggle to find vaccines for their kids as a result.
The news sparked a public outcry from doctors in the state. On Friday morning, a congressional panel established to oversee the federal coronavirus response demanded an explanation from the governor unless he reversed course.
Because Florida missed Tuesday’s deadline for preorders, officials said that the orders coming in from Florida Friday are not likely to be delivered until the end of the month. One U.S. official said the administration is working to shorten this time frame.
The FDA granted emergency use authorization of the vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years of age — the last age group that remains ineligible for vaccines — on Friday, describing its review process as long and vigorous.
“The agency determined that the known and potential benefits of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the known and potential risks in the pediatric populations authorized for use for each vaccine,” the FDA said in a statement.
An independent panel advising the Centers for Disease Control is expected to recommend use of the vaccines over the weekend. The CDC director will likely sign off on those recommendations by Sunday. Shots could begin as early as Monday across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.