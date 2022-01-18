Government website for free test kits opens

Americans can begin ordering rapid COVID-19 tests from the federal government free of charge on the new website COVIDTests.gov.
To distribute the tests, the Biden administration will partner with the United States Postal Service. Postal workers at 43 facilities around the country will build and label millions of the testing kits for mail delivery.
— Where can i request free tests?
You can go to COVIDTests.gov and request free tests. On its main page, you’ll find a “Order Free At-Home Tests” link, which opens an order form hosted on the Postal Service’s website.
You will need to provide your name and residential mailing address, and if you provide your email address, you can get status updates on your order. You don’t need to provide any credit card information.
— How many tests can I get?
Each residential address is limited to four free tests from the program to “ensure broad access,” the White House said.
— How long will it take to get the tests?
Tests will be shipped in seven to 12 days. If you experience issues receiving your tests, you should contact USPS for help.
— Are there other ways to get free tests?
If you have private insurance, the Biden administration is requiring that at-home COVID-19 tests be covered. You can be reimbursed for up to eight at-home tests a month, or have your insurance cover the costs up front.
So, a family of four, for example, could be covered for up to 32 tests monthly. You will not need an order from a health-care provider. You also won’t have to pay any deductibles, co-payments or coinsurance, according to a statement from the Health and Human Services Department.
