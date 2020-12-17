ALBANY — A $1.5 billion advance will be paid to New York agencies and organizations after the state has withheld legislated funds for most of the year.
But Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains steadfast on waiting for additional federal COVID-19 assistance as the state combats a crippling $15 billion revenue shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several state organizations have not received legally mandated state funding, or 20% of budgeted payments have been delayed, since the pandemic started in March. The agencies will receive a portion of the $1.5 billion advance to stay afloat through the first quarter of 2021, state Budget Division spokesman Freeman Klopott said in a statement Wednesday.
“In order to reduce the rate of spending, the state has withheld portions of payments and we will now review organizations with cash-flow issues and accelerate payments to support them as necessary,” Klopott said, adding of organizations slated to receive funding, “It’s those that have not received any payments or have had 20% delayed, and this is their only or main source of funding so they are experiencing cash-flow issues.”
The state anticipates broad 20% cuts to health care, education and local governments in its 2021-22 budget to fill more than a $30 billion budget gap over two years caused by unprecedented COVID-19 spending.
The state has not tapped about $7 billion in reserves and settlement funds.
“Many agencies are concerned about the withholding or the state hasn’t made payments,” state Budget Director Rob Mujica said Wednesday during a coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol. “We’re going to make sure those agencies that have critical needs, we’re going to give them those monies so they have a level of certainty through the fiscal year.”
Cuomo railed against congressional leaders Wednesday after nearly nine months of pleading for federal officials to provide adequate, direct aid to U.S. states and local governments.
Congress’ historic $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act signed into law March 27 focused on relief to small businesses, sent financial assistance checks to middle-class and lower-income Americans and increased unemployment benefits.
“Some people in Washington say ‘bankrupt the states,’” Cuomo said referring to comments Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made this spring in reference to Democratic states facing financial hardship because of the pandemic.
“If you bankrupt the states, you bankrupt the nation,” the governor continued. “You really want to bankrupt New York? What would that do to the nation’s economy? And you want to bankrupt New York now when we’re just about to start this ambitious vaccination program when I need hospitals and nurses and the National Guard to do this unprecedented operation? It’s madness.”
The most recent $908 billion COVID aid plan includes an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits for 18 weeks and $160 billion for states and localities — less than one third of the $500 billion Democrats requested for local governments.
Legislative leaders tentatively agreed in a closed-door meeting late Tuesday that state and local aid provisions and business liability should be set aside for the next debate over aid expected to continue in the new year.
The governor put off doing the state’s 2021-22 budget until February or March, he said Wednesday, as congressional leaders continue to negotiate additional COVID-19 relief, including direct aid for U.S. states and local governments.
“To do a budget, you have to make all the decisions at once,” Cuomo said. “I’ll do the whole budget right now — I’m sitting here, I’m ready — but I think it’s smarter to do it in February when we have federal money and we don’t have to cut schools, hospitals, et cetera.
“The state would advance up to $1.5 billion to get us to January and February, which is the point we can actually do a responsible budget because you know the numbers.”
New York’s budget deadline is April 1 each year.
House and Senate leaders were on the brink of reaching a compromised economic aid package Wednesday after being at a stalemate over supplemental COVID-19 relief since May. House Democrats passed a $3 trillion federal HEROES Act coronavirus relief package in May, and then passed a modified $2.2 trillion version in October.
Cuomo spoke with President-elect Joe Biden during a conference call Wednesday afternoon with the National Governor’s Association, which Cuomo chairs. Biden has publicly said, and also detailed privately to officials, he understands the urgency and necessity to provide direct federal aid to states and localities to prevent further harm to the national economy.
“The problem is, he has to get into office, and then he has to propose a budget,” Cuomo said, as Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration is more than a month away. “This state and local discussion is just starting. We have to win the state and local financing, and I am confident that with Joe Biden, we will.”
